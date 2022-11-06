See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Birmingham, AL
Pulmonary Disease
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gustavo Dubois, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Mariano Galvez De Guatemala, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas Y De La Salud and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Dubois works at Alabama Sleep and Lung Medicine LLC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alabama Sleep and Lung Medicine LLC
    2018 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 115, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 06, 2022
    I know Dr. Dubois since I was in High school in Belize..i am 71....he must remember me ... I need to contact him please !!
    Marjorie Anne Fleming — Nov 06, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dubois to family and friends

    Dr. Dubois' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dubois

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Gustavo Dubois, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427013580
    Education & Certifications

    • M D Anderson Cancer Center
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Universidad Mariano Galvez De Guatemala, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas Y De La Salud
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Dubois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dubois has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dubois works at Alabama Sleep and Lung Medicine LLC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Dubois’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubois.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

