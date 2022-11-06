Dr. Gustavo Dubois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Dubois, MD
Overview
Dr. Gustavo Dubois, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Mariano Galvez De Guatemala, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas Y De La Salud and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Dubois works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alabama Sleep and Lung Medicine LLC2018 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 115, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubois?
I know Dr. Dubois since I was in High school in Belize..i am 71....he must remember me ... I need to contact him please !!
About Dr. Gustavo Dubois, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427013580
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Center
- Mt Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Universidad Mariano Galvez De Guatemala, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas Y De La Salud
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubois has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubois works at
Dr. Dubois speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.