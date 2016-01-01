Overview

Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Del Toro works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.