Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Toro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, MD
Overview
Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Del Toro works at
Locations
-
1
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Toro?
About Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205801883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Toro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Toro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Toro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Toro works at
Dr. Del Toro has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Toro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Toro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Toro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Toro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Toro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.