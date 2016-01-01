See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Del Toro works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 963-7272
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205801883
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Del Toro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Toro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Toro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Toro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Toro works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Del Toro’s profile.

    Dr. Del Toro has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Toro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Toro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Toro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Toro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Toro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.