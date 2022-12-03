Overview

Dr. Gustavo Cumbo-Nacheli, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Rosario - Argentina (SOM & GME)|Universidad Nacional de Rosario - Argentina (SOM &amp; GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Cumbo-Nacheli works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Emphysema and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.