Dr. Gustavo Cardenas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gustavo Cardenas, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
South Palm Cardiovascular Associates13550 S Jog Rd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 515-0080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cardenas is a caring, considerate and bright cardiologist! All one could ask for in a physician! I’m so grateful for him.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin|Oschner Clinic|William Beaumont
- Cleveland Clinic
- Universidad Del Valle, Cali, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardenas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardenas has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardenas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.