Dr. Gustavo Calleros, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Calleros works at Modern Concepts Medical Group in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.