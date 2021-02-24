Overview

Dr. Gustavo Armendariz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Armendariz works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.