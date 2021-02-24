Dr. Gustavo Armendariz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armendariz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gustavo Armendariz, MD
Dr. Gustavo Armendariz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital.
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
The Orthopedic Clinic Association5845 E Still Cir Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 277-6211
TOCA at Banner Health5002 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (602) 277-6211
Hospital Affiliations
- OASIS Hospital
Very knowledgeable, thorough, professional, competent and personable - appreciative of diagnosis.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992780910
- Wagner Institute
- La Co Usc Med Center
- University Of Southern California
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Dr. Armendariz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armendariz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armendariz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armendariz has seen patients for Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armendariz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armendariz speaks Spanish.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Armendariz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armendariz.
