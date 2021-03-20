See All Psychiatrists in Costa Mesa, CA
Psychiatry
Dr. Gustavo Alva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Alva works at Gus Alva, MD in Costa Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gus Alva, MD
    3151 Airway Ave Ste T3, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Insomnia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Insomnia

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Alzheimer's Disease
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Marijuana Addiction
Memory Evaluation
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification
Cerebrovascular Disease
Combination Drug Dependence
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Eating Disorders
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease
Gait Abnormality
Hallucinogen Dependence
Impulse Control Disorders
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychological Testing
Psychosis
Psychotic Disorders
Tardive Dyskinesia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Dementia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Mar 20, 2021
    I don't know why the little rating he's an excellent doctor very caring and very professional with an amazing staff I highly recommend in
    — Mar 20, 2021
    About Dr. Gustavo Alva, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417030222
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Distinguished Fellow Of The American Psychiatric Association
    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gustavo Alva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alva is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Alva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Alva has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alva on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Alva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

