Dr. Gus Theodos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gus Theodos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Bjc Medical Group Cardiology3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 200D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very nice, explained everything well, made you feel like he truly cared and wanted to help you, didn't feel rushed. All of these things are often missing with many specialists
About Dr. Gus Theodos, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1053401422
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Case Western Reserve University
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theodos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theodos has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theodos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodos.
