Overview

Dr. Gus Theodos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Theodos works at Arrhythmia Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.