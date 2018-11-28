Dr. Stratton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gus Stratton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gus Stratton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Johnston, RI. They completed their residency with Long Island College Hospital
Dr. Stratton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brain & Spine Neurosurgical Institute LLC1526 Atwood Ave Ste 200, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Vermont Health Network - Central Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stratton?
He is an excellent thorough doctor. He is direct and explains everything. He treated me for migraines and they are under control.
About Dr. Gus Stratton, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1447219811
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stratton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stratton works at
Dr. Stratton speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stratton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stratton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stratton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stratton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.