Dr. Gus Stratton, MD

Neurology
2.5 (14)
Overview

Dr. Gus Stratton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Johnston, RI. They completed their residency with Long Island College Hospital

Dr. Stratton works at Brain and Spine Neurosurgical Institute in Johnston, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brain & Spine Neurosurgical Institute LLC
    1526 Atwood Ave Ste 200, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 272-7660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Vermont Health Network - Central Vermont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 28, 2018
    He is an excellent thorough doctor. He is direct and explains everything. He treated me for migraines and they are under control.
    About Dr. Gus Stratton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447219811
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stratton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stratton works at Brain and Spine Neurosurgical Institute in Johnston, RI. View the full address on Dr. Stratton’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stratton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stratton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stratton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stratton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

