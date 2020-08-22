Overview

Dr. Gus Katsigiorgis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Katsigiorgis works at Island Musculoskeletal Care MDC in Hewlett, NY with other offices in Shirley, NY, Deer Park, NY and Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.