Dr. Gus Dehni, DMD

Periodontics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Gus Dehni, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in New Bedford, MA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School Combined Program|Harvard University, Bosto, Ma|Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital, McGill University.

Dr. Dehni works at Center for Advanced Periodontics and Implant dentistry in New Bedford, MA with other offices in Falmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Periodontics and implant dentistry
    930 Pleasant St, New Bedford, MA 02740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 996-3131
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Periodontics
    342 Gifford St # 2A, Falmouth, MA 02540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 996-3131
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Bone Regeneration Procedure
Crown Lengthening
Bone Grafting
Bone Regeneration Procedure
Crown Lengthening

Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gus Dehni, DMD

Specialties
  • Periodontics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437207057
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Harvard Medical School Combined Program|Harvard University, Bosto, Ma|Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital, McGill University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gus Dehni, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dehni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dehni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehni.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

