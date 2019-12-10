Overview

Dr. Gurvinder Uppal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Uppal works at Orthopaedic Medical Group of Riverside, Inc in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.