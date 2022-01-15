Dr. Gurvinder Sodhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sodhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurvinder Sodhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gurvinder Sodhi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Gajra Raja Medical College, Jiwaji University and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Sodhi works at
Locations
Sun Cities Medical Group PC9179 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B105, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 815-9733Saturday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sodhi is an able psychiatrist who is succinct and thorough. During my last visit to Dr. Sodhi on January 11, 2022, she listened to my concerns and gave me a preprinted list of mental health counselors in the area.
About Dr. Gurvinder Sodhi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477517076
Education & Certifications
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science
- Gajra Raja Medical College, Jiwaji University
