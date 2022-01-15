Overview

Dr. Gurvinder Sodhi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Gajra Raja Medical College, Jiwaji University and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Sodhi works at Sun Cities Medical Group PC in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.