Overview

Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rocklin, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Punjabi University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Shaheed works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Rocklin, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

