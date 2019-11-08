Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD
Dr. Gurvinder Shaheed, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rocklin, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Punjabi University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Hematology / Oncology6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I am extremely pleased with the care I've received from Dr. Shaheed. He always has a solution or suggestion for the myriad of side effects I got from chemo. He keeps updated on cancer treatments. Very knowledgeable and kind. When cancer patients talk about their oncologist, Dr. Shaheed's are very, very pleased. Not so much with other oncologists. He is highly recommended!!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- Chief Fellow Medical Oncology/Hematology, Georgetown University Hospital, Washington Dc
- Chief Resident Internal Medicine, Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington, Pa
- Punjabi University
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Dr. Shaheed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shaheed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shaheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaheed has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaheed speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheed.
