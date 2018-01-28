Overview

Dr. Gurvinder Sethi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Sethi works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY with other offices in Warwick, NY, Monroe, NY and Rock Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.