Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurvinder Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gurvinder Sethi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Sethi works at
Locations
1
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
2
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp75 RONALD REAGAN BLVD, Warwick, NY 10990 Directions (845) 703-6999
3
Crystal Run Healthcare855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 615-6999Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
4
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sethi treated my husband's cancer. He is skilled, thorough, professional, and caring. He is very approachable and made visits light-hearted and comfortable. He returned our calls and stayed in close contact with us through out treatment. We are very grateful for Dr. Sethi and his expertise.
About Dr. Gurvinder Sethi, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891884946
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Anemia, and more.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
