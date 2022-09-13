Dr. Guruswamy Ramamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guruswamy Ramamurthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guruswamy Ramamurthy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Kidney Disease Consultants508 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 274-4101
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
My mother was in the hospital after having an emergency surgery. Dr. Ramamurthy was her nephrologist. I was very happy she was under his care. He treated her with kindness, respect and dignity. He was instrumental in saving her life and continues to follow up with her as an outpatient. I also am an RN at HCA Blake Medical Center. I have worked with Dr. Ramamurthy for nearly 30 years. Dr.Ram is very brilliant and an expertise in his field. He is kind, respected and loved by his patients and staff. We are very fortunate to have Dr Ramamurthy in our community. He is highly intelligent yet down to earth at the same time. He has a great bedside manner and we all love him. Thank you Dr Ram for providing the wonderful care you gave my mother. We as a family are eternally grateful. You have many fans at the hospital. It’s always a pleasure to see him! It’s also reassuring to have such a fine physician taking care of your patients and loved ones!
- Nephrology
- English
- 1477669026
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Ramamurthy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramamurthy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramamurthy has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramamurthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.