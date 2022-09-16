Dr. Gururau Sudarshan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudarshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gururau Sudarshan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gururau Sudarshan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital
Dr. Sudarshan works at
Locations
Cincinnati Pain Physicians8261 Cornell Rd Ste 630, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 891-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Comfortable, timely and courteous. Excellent pain management skillfully administered.
About Dr. Gururau Sudarshan, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Punjabi
- 1326046871
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Lnjpn Hosp
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sudarshan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudarshan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudarshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudarshan speaks Hindi, Kannada and Punjabi.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudarshan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudarshan.
