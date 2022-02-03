Dr. Guruprasad Pattar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pattar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guruprasad Pattar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guruprasad Pattar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY.
The Eye Care Institute1536 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206 Directions (502) 589-1500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have known Dr. Pattar for about 10 years. I met him through his research studies, and just after giving cataract surgery on both eyes, Dr. Myers, a surgeon at the Eye Care Institute did both cataract surgeries. I was very happy with his work but Dr. Pattar performs general Opthamologh as well as surgery. Dr. Patttar has a wonderful personality. He explains things very well and has a wonderful "bedside manner". I would recommend him to family, close friends,and anyone needing a great opthomologist or surgeon. Dr. Pittar is Tops!
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1689963589
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pattar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pattar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pattar has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pattar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pattar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pattar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pattar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pattar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.