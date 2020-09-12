Overview

Dr. Gurunadh Vemulakonda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Vemulakonda works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.