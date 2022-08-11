See All Gastroenterologists in Humble, TX
Dr. Guru Reddy, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (170)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Guru Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Digestive & Liver Disease Consultants, PA in Humble, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Humble/Kingwood
    18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 500, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 440-0101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Digestive & Liver Disease Consultants -The Woodlands
    920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 550, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 440-0101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Chest Pain
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fibromyalgia
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Heart Disease
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Function Test
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Skin Ulcer
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cirrhosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Itchy Skin
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Biopsy
Manometry
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 170 ratings
    Patient Ratings (170)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 11, 2022
    As a retired gastroenterology RN having worked in this specialty for 24 years, there is no one I would recommend more highly than Dr. Reddy, his associates, and PA Laura P. I have been seeing them for many years and have known him since he first started his practice. He is simply put…the best. His endoscopy facility rates at the top in Texas and Houston, and I have never been less than totally impressed and thankful for their expertise and ease with which they perform their services and go way above and beyond what I have experienced elsewhere. His office and endoscopy center are together so there is a beautiful simplicity for patients and employees and he is involved in all aspects of gastroenterological care. They make your care what it should be…comfortable and reassuring in every way.
    Barbara Setchfield — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Guru Reddy, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guru Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    170 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

