Dr. Guru Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guru Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Humble/Kingwood18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 500, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 440-0101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Digestive & Liver Disease Consultants -The Woodlands920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 550, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 440-0101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
As a retired gastroenterology RN having worked in this specialty for 24 years, there is no one I would recommend more highly than Dr. Reddy, his associates, and PA Laura P. I have been seeing them for many years and have known him since he first started his practice. He is simply put…the best. His endoscopy facility rates at the top in Texas and Houston, and I have never been less than totally impressed and thankful for their expertise and ease with which they perform their services and go way above and beyond what I have experienced elsewhere. His office and endoscopy center are together so there is a beautiful simplicity for patients and employees and he is involved in all aspects of gastroenterological care. They make your care what it should be…comfortable and reassuring in every way.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Wayne St University School Med
- Osmania Med Coll
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
