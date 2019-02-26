Dr. Guru Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guru Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Guru Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Michael G Stiff MD Inc615 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 1E, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 568-4046
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Excellent doctor.... wonderful person....
About Dr. Guru Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1295917052
Education & Certifications
- Mt Carmel Med Ctr
- Columbus Hosp|Dayton VA Hosp|Wayne State U Affil Hosps
- Bangalore Med Coll
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.