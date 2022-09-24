Dr. Guru Mohanty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guru Mohanty, MD
Dr. Guru Mohanty, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, TriCities Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants1001 Boulders Pkwy Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 944-9851Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants930 South Ave Ste 4C, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 625-3517
Virginia Arrhythmia Consultants7605 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 625-3550
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists6120 Harbourside Centre Loop Ste 400, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 944-9843
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Saw Dr. mohanty while in hospital for high bp and arythmia. Hands down the best doctor I have ever been to. Answers all of your questions in detail, goes the extra mile to study for alternatives, treats you with the utmost respect, listens and hangs on to every word. I have been to top cardiologist and nephrologists in NYC, Manhattan. Non can compare. Would trust him w my life. Wish I could give more stars. What a treasure.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Lahey Clinic|Lahey Medical Center
- Lahey Medical Center
- Lahey Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Mohanty has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohanty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
