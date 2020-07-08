Dr. Gurpur Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurpur Pai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cytogenetics. They graduated from JJM Med Coll, Mysore U and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very pleased with our visit answered all of our questions where we could understand the answers gave our son a opportunity to ask questions and have them answer to a kids point of you. Highly recommended
About Dr. Gurpur Pai, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306954268
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Meml Hosp
- JJM Med Coll, Mysore U
- Clinical Cytogenetics, Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
