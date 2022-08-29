Overview

Dr. Gurprit Sekhon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences And Research Centre and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Sekhon works at Nu Wave Medical Center in Panama City Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.