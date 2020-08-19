Dr. Gurpreet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurpreet Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gurpreet Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Already submitted my views in the earlier messages of ratings. Thanks to hospital executives, Dr. Gurpreet Singh as well. Ved saini
About Dr. Gurpreet Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1265629828
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
