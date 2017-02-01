See All Rheumatologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Gurpreet Rawat, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gurpreet Rawat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rawat works at Group Hlth Bellevue Ct Orthpdcs in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Occupational Hlth Services
    11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-3850

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 01, 2017
Dr. Rawat is an amazing doctor and an amazing person. She is very open minded with treatments and helped me find the best treatment for me and not the standard treatments which would have used much more harsh medications and now I am basically cured and have been for several years now and use no meds so I'm thankful for her! I highly recommend her for any rheumatologic condition.
Citrus Heights, CA — Feb 01, 2017
Photo: Dr. Gurpreet Rawat, MD
About Dr. Gurpreet Rawat, MD

  • Rheumatology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English, Hindi
  • 1306037643
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gurpreet Rawat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rawat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rawat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rawat works at Group Hlth Bellevue Ct Orthpdcs in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Rawat’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawat.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

