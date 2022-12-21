See All Registered Nurses in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Gurpreet Padda, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (320)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gurpreet Padda, MD is a Registered Nurse in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Dr. Padda works at Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management
    5203 Chippewa St Ste 301, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 937-8654
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Testing
Joint Injection
Occipital Nerve Block
Allergy Testing
Joint Injection
Occipital Nerve Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 320 ratings
    Patient Ratings (320)
    5 Star
    (257)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (53)
    Dec 21, 2022
    my back and shoulder feel much better
    Wanda D. — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gurpreet Padda, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1427035955
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois- Chicago
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurpreet Padda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padda works at Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Padda’s profile.

    320 patients have reviewed Dr. Padda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

