Dr. Gurpreet Padda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurpreet Padda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gurpreet Padda, MD is a Registered Nurse in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Padda works at
Locations
-
1
Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management5203 Chippewa St Ste 301, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (314) 937-8654Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padda?
my back and shoulder feel much better
About Dr. Gurpreet Padda, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427035955
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois- Chicago
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Padda using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Padda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padda works at
320 patients have reviewed Dr. Padda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.