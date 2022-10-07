Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Multani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD
Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Compassionate Cancer Care Med Grp Inc18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7330
OC Blood & Cancer Care24411 Health Center Dr Ste 320, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 380-2670
OC Blood & Cancer Care9940 Talbert Ave Ste 100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7330
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Multani is a a great Oncology Doctor. He listens to you with care and patience and answers all your questions.
About Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Multani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Multani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Multani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Multani has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Multani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Multani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Multani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Multani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Multani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.