Overview

Dr. Gurpreet Multani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Multani works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.