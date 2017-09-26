Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurpreet Ahluwalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gurpreet Ahluwalia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Hope1414 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 279-0405
-
2
San Diego County Mental Health1250 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110 Directions (619) 692-8750
-
3
Apex Surgical Associates LLC2900 Delk Rd SE Ste 700, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 715-2850
-
4
Roots Wellness Center LLC3745 Cherokee St NW Ste 606, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (770) 499-0140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
very knowledgeable and personable
About Dr. Gurpreet Ahluwalia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164452272
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
