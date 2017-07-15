Overview

Dr. Gurprakash Grewal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Grewal works at Gurprakash Grewal MD in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.