Dr. Gurney Pearsall, MD

Pediatrics
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gurney Pearsall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Pearsall works at Greater Houston Gynecology in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pearsall and Otey Women and Childrens Health
    2010 Naomi St Ste C, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-9265
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Pearsall was my daughter’s Pediatrician and now he’s my grand baby’s! He is a wise, experienced, and trusted doctor!
    Tonya Savoie — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Gurney Pearsall, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 62 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104994730
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital Of Mi
    • Detroit Receiving Hospital
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurney Pearsall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearsall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearsall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearsall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearsall works at Greater Houston Gynecology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pearsall’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearsall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearsall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearsall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearsall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

