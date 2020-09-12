See All Podiatrists in Boston, MA
Dr. Gurneet Khangura, DPM

Dr. Gurneet Khangura, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Gurneet Khangura, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Khangura works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-4710
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Thomas — Sep 12, 2020
    About Dr. Gurneet Khangura, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689026023
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khangura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khangura works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Khangura’s profile.

    Dr. Khangura has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khangura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khangura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khangura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

