Dr. Gurmit Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurmit Gill, MD
Overview
Dr. Gurmit Gill, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
G S Gill MD PC1101 Stewart Ave Ste 101, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 741-0055
Prime Health Medical PC623 Stewart Ave Ste 201, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 741-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gill is a knowledgeable doctor and an kind gentleman. At my appointment today the took the time to make sure I understand my treatment. His staff are patient and awesome!
About Dr. Gurmit Gill, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.