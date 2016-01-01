Dr. Gurminder Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurminder Dhillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Gurminder Dhillon, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital3100 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 783-1236
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhillon?
About Dr. Gurminder Dhillon, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1013263854
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.