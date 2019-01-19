Dr. Gurmander Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurmander Kohli, MD
Overview
Dr. Gurmander Kohli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Glasgow University and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Morton Hospital.
Dr. Kohli works at
Locations
Walk-in Medical Care1319 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 879-5111
Regeneris Medical/Kohli Plastic Surgery675 Paramount Dr Ste 304, Raynham, MA 02767 Directions (508) 386-0373
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met with staff about a procedure I need, very professional and helpful, Continuing treatment soon and I have the upmost confidence in all of them.
About Dr. Gurmander Kohli, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Hosp
- Charing Cross Hospital
- Glasgow University
- Plastic Surgery
