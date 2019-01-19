See All Plastic Surgeons in Framingham, MA
Dr. Gurmander Kohli, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Gurmander Kohli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Glasgow University and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Morton Hospital.

Dr. Kohli works at Destination Beauty MedSpa in Framingham, MA with other offices in Raynham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Walk-in Medical Care
    1319 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA 01701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 879-5111
    Regeneris Medical/Kohli Plastic Surgery
    675 Paramount Dr Ste 304, Raynham, MA 02767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 386-0373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital
  • Morton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2019
    I met with staff about a procedure I need, very professional and helpful, Continuing treatment soon and I have the upmost confidence in all of them.
    Peter Farinha in Taunton , MA — Jan 19, 2019
    About Dr. Gurmander Kohli, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1225066962
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston U Hosp
    • Charing Cross Hospital
    • Glasgow University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurmander Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kohli speaks Hindi, Persian, Punjabi and Urdu.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

