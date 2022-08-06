Overview

Dr. Gurleen Sikand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Sikand works at Tri-State Neurology, LLC in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.