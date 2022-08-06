Dr. Gurleen Sikand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurleen Sikand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gurleen Sikand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Sikand works at
Locations
Tri-State Neurology, LLC2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 240, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am puzzled by my first visit with Dr. Sikand, but I enjoyed talking with him and hearing his suggestions. I was impressed that he had studied my records and tests from previous admissions to WK, and family doctor’s referral notes. He suggested different routes to take before he could proceed with my care. I can appreciate that.
About Dr. Gurleen Sikand, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1396876801
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine Houston
- University of Manitoba Medical School
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
