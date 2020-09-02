Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurkiran Gill, MD
Overview
Dr. Gurkiran Gill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with Akron Childrens Hospital
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
Caring Community Counseling3840 5th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 367-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gill?
Dr Gill is a well rounded Physician and an exceptional Psychiatrist. She is kind, compassionate, friendly and makes you feel she cares about your wellbeing. She is cautious in prescribing medications and is a good therapist.
About Dr. Gurkiran Gill, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1194967216
Education & Certifications
- Akron Childrens Hospital
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
