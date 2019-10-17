Dr. Gurkiran Dhindsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhindsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurkiran Dhindsa, MD
Overview
Dr. Gurkiran Dhindsa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They graduated from PUNJAB UNIVERSITY / GURU GOVIND SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Dhindsa works at
Locations
West county diabetes and endocrinology center1023 Executive Parkway Dr Ste 2, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dhindsa cares a lot about her patients and takes time to answer all your questions and you leave feeling reassured about your plan of care.
About Dr. Gurkiran Dhindsa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750543518
Education & Certifications
- PUNJAB UNIVERSITY / GURU GOVIND SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhindsa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhindsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhindsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhindsa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhindsa.
