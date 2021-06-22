Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Allen Parish Hospital, Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Dequincy Memorial Hospital, Jennings American Legion Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Basra works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Charles Memorial Rheumatology2900 2nd Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 480-8994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allen Parish Hospital
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Dequincy Memorial Hospital
- Jennings American Legion Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Although she is great and helping me manage through finding what my condition is, I really wanted to say how great her staff is. I get regular blood work and normally this is a source of anxiety for me. I’m the type to get light headed and nearly pass out when getting blood drawn. But Martina, Olivia and Sarah are amazing. From the first visit they have surpassed my expectations. They are calm and caring, and I honestly don’t know how they do it, but I always manage to leave like how I came in. No cold sweats, no dizziness, never feeling like I need to lay down when it’s over. They are magical and need to be acknowledged for their amazing abilities. They take the time needed and find the vein that works, not just the first option. I’ll be the first to admit I have horrible veins, but even if it takes a poke or three they get the job done with the most care and concern I have ever had. So keep them, and give them the praise and all the accolades; because they are amazing. Thank you.
About Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1760703763
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston TX
- Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basra has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Basra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.