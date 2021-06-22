See All Rheumatologists in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Allen Parish Hospital, Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Dequincy Memorial Hospital, Jennings American Legion Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

Dr. Basra works at Lake Charles Memorial Rheumatology in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Charles Memorial Rheumatology
    2900 2nd Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 480-8994
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allen Parish Hospital
  • Beauregard Memorial Hospital
  • Dequincy Memorial Hospital
  • Jennings American Legion Hospital
  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
  • West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 22, 2021
    Although she is great and helping me manage through finding what my condition is, I really wanted to say how great her staff is. I get regular blood work and normally this is a source of anxiety for me. I’m the type to get light headed and nearly pass out when getting blood drawn. But Martina, Olivia and Sarah are amazing. From the first visit they have surpassed my expectations. They are calm and caring, and I honestly don’t know how they do it, but I always manage to leave like how I came in. No cold sweats, no dizziness, never feeling like I need to lay down when it’s over. They are magical and need to be acknowledged for their amazing abilities. They take the time needed and find the vein that works, not just the first option. I’ll be the first to admit I have horrible veins, but even if it takes a poke or three they get the job done with the most care and concern I have ever had. So keep them, and give them the praise and all the accolades; because they are amazing. Thank you.
    Jennifer — Jun 22, 2021
    About Dr. Gurjot Basra, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760703763
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston TX
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
