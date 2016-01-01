Dr. Dhatt accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurjit Dhatt, MD
Dr. Gurjit Dhatt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bedford, TX.
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-euless-bedford1600 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 848-2708
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano6200 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-8483
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Cigna
- Nephrology
- English
- 1821187659
Dr. Dhatt has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Dehydration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhatt.
