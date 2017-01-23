Dr. Gurjeev Rattan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rattan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurjeev Rattan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gurjeev Rattan, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rattan works at
Locations
-
1
AdvantageCare Physicians1055 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (646) 680-4227
-
2
AdvantageCare Physicians300 Bay Shore Rd, Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (631) 586-2700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rattan?
Dr Rattan listened to my concerns and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Gurjeev Rattan, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1174763791
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rattan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rattan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rattan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rattan works at
Dr. Rattan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rattan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rattan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rattan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rattan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rattan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.