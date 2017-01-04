Overview

Dr. Gurjeet Wadia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.



Dr. Wadia works at Renown Health in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.