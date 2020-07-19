Overview

Dr. Gurinder Sahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Snoqualmie Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sahi works at Evergreen Internists in Redmond, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.