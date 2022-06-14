Overview

Dr. Gurinder Narain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sanger, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Madera Community Hospital.



Dr. Narain works at Gurinder P Narain MD in Sanger, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

