See All Allergists & Immunologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Gurdev Judge, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gurdev Judge, MD

Allergy
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gurdev Judge, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Allergy, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Judge works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, P.A. in Cary, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC and Wake Forest, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, P.A.
    401 Keisler Dr Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 874-1155
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, P.A.
    10931 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 874-1157
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, P.A.
    1906 S Main St Ste 216, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 874-1156
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 11:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    7:30am - 11:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Judge?

    Feb 12, 2020
    I was deal with a cough for 10 month, visiting different doctors until I come to doctor Judge. He saves my live.
    Arelis D. — Feb 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gurdev Judge, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gurdev Judge, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Judge to family and friends

    Dr. Judge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Judge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gurdev Judge, MD.

    About Dr. Gurdev Judge, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831113307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • West Virginia University, Charleston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurdev Judge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Judge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Judge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Judge has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Judge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gurdev Judge, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.