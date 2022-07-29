See All Neurologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia, MD

Neurology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Ahluwalia works at Mid-Atlantic Neurology Cnsltnts in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Randallstown, MD, Owings Mills, MD, Annapolis, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Atlantic Neurology Cnsltnts
    4600 Wilkens Ave Ste 107, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 590-4616
  2. 2
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    5415 Old Court Rd Ste 504, Randallstown, MD 21133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 701-4437
  3. 3
    Metropolitan Neurological Associates
    6 Park Center Ct Ste 206, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 590-4616
  4. 4
    Damanhuri D Alkaitis MD
    122 Defense Hwy Ste 222, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 716-0420
  5. 5
    Mid-atlantic Internal Medicine LLC
    1406B Crain Hwy S Ste 304, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 590-4616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 29, 2022
    So happy to see him as my husband’s new neurologist. My husband is a new patient so he was scheduled in September, but put him in the waiting list in case there is cancellation. As soon as there was a cancellation, the office in charge called us and my husband’s schedule of September 14 was moved to July 29. My husband was never seen by his neurologist of 8 years after he was hospitalized twice for stroke, the reason why we left that practice and got Dr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia. Dr. Ahluwalia was recommended by my friend. His office in charge is so nice, patient, kind and compassionate. This doctor is very rigid in his examination of his patient, talk to his patient, question here and question there. He is not like other doctors that commercialize patients’ visits to serve the next patients.
    Ronald O’Neal — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia, MD

    Neurology
    English, Hindi
    1083818058
    Education & Certifications

    HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
