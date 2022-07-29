Dr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahluwalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia, MD
Overview
Dr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-Atlantic Neurology Cnsltnts4600 Wilkens Ave Ste 107, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 590-4616
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm5415 Old Court Rd Ste 504, Randallstown, MD 21133 Directions (410) 701-4437
-
3
Metropolitan Neurological Associates6 Park Center Ct Ste 206, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 590-4616
-
4
Damanhuri D Alkaitis MD122 Defense Hwy Ste 222, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 716-0420
-
5
Mid-atlantic Internal Medicine LLC1406B Crain Hwy S Ste 304, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 590-4616
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahluwalia?
So happy to see him as my husband’s new neurologist. My husband is a new patient so he was scheduled in September, but put him in the waiting list in case there is cancellation. As soon as there was a cancellation, the office in charge called us and my husband’s schedule of September 14 was moved to July 29. My husband was never seen by his neurologist of 8 years after he was hospitalized twice for stroke, the reason why we left that practice and got Dr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia. Dr. Ahluwalia was recommended by my friend. His office in charge is so nice, patient, kind and compassionate. This doctor is very rigid in his examination of his patient, talk to his patient, question here and question there. He is not like other doctors that commercialize patients’ visits to serve the next patients.
About Dr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1083818058
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahluwalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Dr. Ahluwalia has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahluwalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahluwalia speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahluwalia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahluwalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahluwalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahluwalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.