Dr. Gurbinder Brar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med College, Amritsar and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Brar works at Fresno Womens Care in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

