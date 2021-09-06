Dr. Guoping Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guoping Zhou, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guoping Zhou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 13107 40th Rd Ste E01, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-1028
-
2
New York Cardiovascular Specialist PC1787 Madison Ave Ste 50C, New York, NY 10035 Directions (212) 348-9400
-
3
Special Medical PC699b Stanley Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (347) 689-8880
-
4
A&b Chiropractic2604 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10454 Directions (718) 292-0100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Calm, gentle & sympathetic bedside manner and outstanding medical astuteness. On my very first visit, he gave me multiple tests for my severe neuropathy & ordered an mri because he correctly diagnosed me with burst spinal discs. I saw him at skyview wellness which is an oasis in too busy flushing. U either need to take the elevator or you drive up to level 5 or is it 4 and park near the entrance. Good luck!
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083634166
- JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.