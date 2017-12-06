Overview

Dr. Guoli Johnston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Shandong Medical University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Johnston works at Center For Women's Health at Evergreen in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.