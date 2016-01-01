Dr. Guny Gabriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guny Gabriel, MD
Overview
Dr. Guny Gabriel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nycdohmh Brownsville Dist259 Bristol St, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 459-6209
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabriel?
About Dr. Guny Gabriel, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1700907292
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.