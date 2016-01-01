Overview

Dr. Guny Gabriel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Gabriel works at BMS Family Health And Wellness Centers in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.